One of London victims of Turkish Cypriot origin

One of the victims of Wednesday’s London terror attack was a 43-year-old woman of Turkish Cypriot origin, it was reported in Thursday.

According to media reports in the UK, the woman, Aysha Frade, a married mother of two, was named by the Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia.

The Telegraph reported that she had left work as a teacher at the DLD college near the Westminster Bridge, where she was a department head and taught Spanish, when she lost her life to the attack. It is believed to have been crossing the bridge to pick up her children, aged 8 and 11, from school.

Her father was of Turkish Cypriot origin and her mother was born in Spain. Frade was living in London. She was described as a “highly regarded and loved” member of staff, according to the Guardian. “We are all deeply shocked and saddened,” Rachel Borland, principal of the college told the newspaper.

Frade was among the five people that died – including the attacker – in the worst such attack in Britain since 2005.

The attacker sped on Wednesday across Westminster Bridge in a car, mowing down pedestrians along the way, then ran through the gates of the nearby parliament building and stabbed a policeman before being shot dead. At least 40 others were injured, seven in a critical condition.