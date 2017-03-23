Organising kicks off for annual Christodoula march  

The Anticancer Society on Thursday launched its 42nd annual fundraiser campaign in support of its two palliative centres for cancer patients in Nicosia and Limassol that will culminate in the ‘Christodoula’ march, headed by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The group – and the Bank of Cyprus (BoC), the main sponsor of the campaign – hope to surpass last year’s €0.5m collected from donations.

According to the board chairman of the Anticancer Society, Adamos Adamou, the proceeds will go to the expansion of its two palliative care centres and homecare service.

Plans are underway, he said, for the expansion of Arodaphnousa centre in Nicosia to double its inpatient capacity and of the Evagorion centre in Limassol to be able to offer 24-hour hospice.

He added that the annual fundraiser was the only source of income of the Anticancer Society and it allows it to offer all of its services, free of charge to patients.

The BoC’s Deputy CEO, Christodoulos Patsalides, said that the company has been, over the years, actively supporting the fight against cancer, with a donation amounting to €55m to date, through the creation and support of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre.

Last year, proceeds from the Christodoula march exceeded €0.5m, a 13 per cent increase from 2015. The goal, he said, is for this year to exceed that amount.

He called on members of the public to join the effort.

“Every battle against cancer is also your own battle, of your friend, your brother, your partner, your neighbour,” Patsalides said.

The first donations, €10,500, have already been collected by a group of 30 runners during last week’s Limassol Marathon and are to be given to the Anticancer Society soon, in a special ceremony, the group announced.

Fundraisers will take place until April 9, islandwide, in banks, private companies, schools, municipalities, communities, and state services.

On April 6, more than 40 kiosks will be set up whereby hundreds of volunteers will collect donations from members of the public.

The fundraiser campaign will culminate on April 9 with the Christodoula marches that will take place in all districts and the ‘Join the Battle’ charity event at the BoC Cultural Centre in Nicosia.

Anastasiades is to lead the march along with a number of notaries in Nicosia, while First Lady Andri Anastasiades will lead that in Limassol. The Larnaca and Paphos mayors will lead those in their towns, while House speaker, Demetris Syllouris will lead the march in Dherynia.

Donations may also be made electronically, through the website www.stimaxi.com.cy, and through the Quick-Pay application of the BoC with the code DON-967073.

Cyta subscribers may also donate through SMS messages; For €1 donations write CAS 1, for €3 – CAS 3 and for €5 – CAS 5 and send the message to 7060.