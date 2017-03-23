People expect more terrorist attacks in 2017

Authorities in London are treating the major security incident near the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday as a terrorist attack.

All along, many citizens of the Western countries are clearly bracing themselves for such attacks to happen in 2017, according to a YouGov poll.

In France, which was targeted in two major terrorist attacks in the past two years, 81 percent of people thought a major incident was likely in 2017.

This chart shows the perceived likelihood of a major terrorist attack in Western Europe and USA (in percent)

You will find more statistics at Statista