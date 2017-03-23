Scottish independence referendum debate to resume on Tuesday

March 23rd, 2017 Britain 0 comments

Scottish independence referendum debate to resume on Tuesday

A police car is parked outside the Scottish Parliament following suspension of the referendum debate in Edinburgh Scotland

Scotland‘s parliament said it will resume its independence referendum debate on Tuesday after proceedings were suspended following the attack on Britain’s national parliament at Westminster.

“The debate on “Scotland’s Choice” will recommence on Tuesday at 2.20pm (1420 GMT),” the Scottish parliament’s media office said in a statement.

The session was suspended after a lone-wolf attacker killed three people and injured 40 in London. The attacker was also shot dead.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is seeking authority from the Scottish parliament for a second referendum, to be held in late 2018 or early 2019.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information