Audit boss says cheaper for state to build its own premises

A great deal can be done to save the state money on office space rentals, as current practices are exceedingly wasteful, the auditor-general told MPs on Thursday.

Odysseas Michaelides announced also that the audit office was commencing an administrative audit on the state’s housing policy.

Given the availability of unused state land, Michaelides said, it would be advisable for the government to consider building its own premises for its various services rather than lease or buy buildings owned by third parties.

The auditor-general noted that although the government’s housing policy for state services is overseen by a central agency – created in 2014 – in practice there do not seem to exist uniform criteria when it comes to rental contracts.

Lawmakers discussing the issue spoke of the need to end the ‘free-riding’, as it appeared that several leasing contracts entered into by the state made no financial sense and as such strongly pointed to questionable dealings.

For his part, Michaelides cited the example of a building in Lakatamia which happens to be owned by the family of the secretary of the local municipal council.

The building in question houses civil defence offices, charging them a rent of €5.70 per square metre. Yet the very same building also houses social welfare offices, who pay €11 per square metre.

Another example flagged by Michaelides relates to the Nicosia district land registry, which has requested to relocate to new premises on the upscale Grivas Dighenis Avenue.

The land registry offices are currently housed in premises with a rent of €6 per square metre. The new earmarked premises are priced at €13.5 per square metre.

A land registry official explained that the current premises are unsuitable as the building is old and they have a problem with rodents.

MPs were unconvinced, asking the land registry to supply all the paperwork and data proving that the current building is not fit for purpose.

Speaking at the House watchdog committee, deputy state treasurer Andreas Zachariades said the state’s total tab for renting premises today comes to around €22 million annually.

This was a significant decrease compared to previous years, when the cost was around €30 million.

During the discussion, it further emerged that where owners of buildings themselves are delinquent on their VAT payments or income tax, it is common practice for their arrears to be offset by what the state pays them in rent.

The watchdog committee has asked the government to provide it with a register of all persons or companies renting office space to the state.

MPs want to determine whether the building owners have a tax file and pay their taxes.

Weighing in, Akel MP Irini Charalambidou said it was far from clear how the central housing agency makes its determinations regarding the rental contracts signed by the state.

“Is this why we created the agency? To facilitate graft, to enable certain people to interfere more easily and secure high rental fees for the boys?”

In another twist, the discussion at the committee was nearly cancelled before it even got underway, when it turned out that the head of the agency, Alecos Michaelides, was not showing up.

Akel’s Charalambidou wondered what was the point of holding the discussion when the head of the concerned agency was not there to answer questions.

It turned out that Michaelides had informed the committee ahead of time that he would not be able to make it on the date as he would be overseas.

Charalambidou asked why therefore the session had not been rescheduled to ensure Michaelides’ presence.