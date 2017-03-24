Greece’s Foreign and Defence Ministers set to visit Cyprus

Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Defence Minister Panos Kammenos are set to visit Cyprus in the coming days.

Kotzias arrives in Cyprus on Friday afternoon and will represent the Greek Government in the annual student parade to mark the Greek Independence Day on Saturday, March 25.

On Tuesday, the Greek FM will address an event of the Makarios III Foundation following an invitation by Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II.

Kotzias is set to have meetings with President Nicos Anastasiades, House president Demetris Syllouris, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and the parliamentary party heads, CNA sources say.

He departs from Cyprus on March 29.

Kammenos will visit Cyprus to take part at the events marking the anniversary of the Cypriot anti-colonial liberation struggle of 1955-1959 on April 1.

In the meantime, in statements after a meeting today with German Minister for Foreign Affairs and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel in Athens, the Greek FM said they had discussed the Cyprus problem. Like all European countries, he noted, Greece wishes for a peaceful solution which will be viable and within the framework of international law.

“We all know that Greece, the Greek government and me personally believe that the Cyprus problem is first and foremost a problem of occupation and of casting away all thoughts of intervention rights by third countries in the island,” he said.

