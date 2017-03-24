Kris Jenner pitches for Kardashian animated show

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star is reportedly keen to score the family another primetime slot with an animated show about “the entire family” including Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim reportedly met with Harvey Weinstein’s company in Los Angeles at the beginning of March to pitch the idea, TMZ reports.

And with the hope of a new series, Kris’ hope of finishing work at 5pm each day so she can spend more time with her family and friends could be out the window.

Of her plans to finish work at a sensible time, she revealed previously: “Some days that is more successful than others! I’m so lucky that my kids all live nearby so we are always spending a lot of time together.

“I love to have family dinners, barbecues or movie nights with my grandkids. A lot of the time we’re all moving at a million miles a minute, so it’s important to slow down, relax and enjoy the greatest pleasures in life: my wonderful friends, my amazing children and my beautiful grandkids.”

And despite starring in the family’s E! reality show, Kris wishes her life was “a little more private” sometimes.

She said: “We’ve been doing the show for nearly a decade, and since the show started we’ve opened up our homes to everyone and invited people into our lives, which means showing you the good along with the bad.

“As people got to know us through years of watching the show, we found that it wasn’t really possible, nor would it be authentic to who we are and what the show is all about, if we tried to keep things from being filmed.

“There are moments that you wish could be a little more private, but the show has opened up so many doors to so many incredible opportunities, and I wouldn’t change that for anything.”