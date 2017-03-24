Restaurant review: Cleopatra, Limassol

With the winter coming to an end a location such as Cleopatra Lebanese restaurant in Limassol becomes an ideal choice for dining in Limassol.

Cleopatra is located in the heart Limassol, yet the exact location is a tad obscure; it does take some effort to find it within the Enaerios area. Yet, once you find it you will be an immediate repeat customer.The décor is unique in its own way, with splashes of gold that seek to establish and enforce its Lebanese ambience. But the furnishings remain understated and fairly simple. The restaurant is not bawdy or overdone, it is just the right amount; the authenticity comes to them quite naturally.

But the main star here is the food and there is so much variety that you simply could not try it all in one sitting. The ideal thing to order at Cleopatra is the meze (as long as you are a minimum of two people). The basic meze for two people consists of a selection of Lebanese dips, a traditional Lebanese salad, and of course the falafel, kebbe and other pastries, which work as a perfect introduction to the main attraction of the mixed grill.

Some names of the dips might be unfamiliar but the taste is great. If you are on the hunt for authentic dips, with the flavour matching what you would find in

Lebanon, then look no further. What I did find that was new were the humus be snubar and the humus be lahme – which is humus with pine nuts and humus with lamb respectively. Although it is not something I have seen before, perhaps it should be as the flavours worked incredibly well together.

With all these meze offerings, you are also brought Lebanese salads, with the fatoush – mixed vegetables, fried Arab pitta and pomegranate molasses – being a personal favourite.

Moving on to the falafels they are just about the tastiest falafels to be found in Limassol. Always fresh, they are a great addition to a tasty meal. Along with the kebbe, made ground lamb, in wheat balls cooked to perfection, they make a perfect opening to the main course.

We have now arrived to the mixed grill portion of the meze, which provides kafta, and lahme mishouiet, both made with lamb and the latter a specialty to the restaurant, and the shish taouk. The kafta is charcoal grilled minced lamb, and the shish taouk is charcoal grilled marinated chicken breast. All options are absolutely incredible, and taste beyond that ound elsewhere. The meat portions are huge and one of the reasons you simply shouldn’t resist this restaurant.

What makes this meal even better, is the great service the restaurant has to offer. All waiters are friendly, polite and professional. Our food arrived promptly and with a smile. If after all this you find yourself still in need of something more, the mouthwatering deserts are a must.

All in all, the restaurant is a dining option that has to be experienced. Compared to other similar restaurants, Cleopatra is not only the best but also the most affordable option. But do call to book as it gets busy during the weekend.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Lebanese

WHERE: Christiana Court, Shop 2&3, John F. Kennedy,, Limassol

CONTACT: 25 586711

COST: Around €30 to €35 (including meal, desert, and drinks)