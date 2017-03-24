Seven Somali teens in care after crossing from the north

Seven teenage migrants from Somalia who were found by the police on Thursday night near Akaki in the Nicosia district are under the care of the social welfare department, it was announced on Friday.

According to the police, they had received a tip at around 10pm on Thursday that a group of migrants was located in the Nicosia-Astromeritis road near Akaki.

Officers that went on site, transferred the seven teens – five boys and two girls – to a nearby police station to verify their identity. Following preliminary investigation, it appears that four of the boys are 17 and the other is 16, while the girls are aged 15 and 13.

The teenagers are believed to have entered the government controlled areas through the north.

They are all under the care of the social welfare department.