March 24th, 2017 Europa League 0 comments

Tottenham’s Alli suspended for three European games

Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been suspended for three European games after picking up a straight red card in Tottenham’s 2-2 Europa League draw against Belgian side Gent in February, European football’s governing body (Uefa) has said.

Alli was dismissed for a wild challenge on Gent’s Brecht Dejaegere in the first half of the match at Wembley.

Gent progressed to the last-16 stage after beating Spurs 3-2 on aggregate over two legs.

Alli, 20, will serve the suspension next season if Tottenham qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League.

The North London club are currently second in the Premier League table with 10 games to play.

