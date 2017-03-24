Turkey ‘will take all measures’ to protect its interests in East Med

Turkey will take all necessary measures to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, spokesman for the Turkish foreign ministry Huseyin Muftuoglu said on Friday with regard to the Republic of Cyprus’ third licensing round of hydrocarbons exploration.

Asked to comment on press reports that President Nicos Anastasiades, during his visit to the United States earlier this week, met with “representatives of one of the hydrocarbon companies that took part in the third international tender” – ExxonMobil – Muftuoglu said such activities “demonstrate yet again how the Greek Cypriot administration disregards the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, the co-owners of the island”.

“This attitude shows that the Greek Cypriot administration is still not able to grasp the win-win-based potential for economic cooperation that can ensure on the island and in the Eastern Mediterranean from a comprehensive settlement, towards which the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey have been expending intensive efforts,” Muftuoglu said.

The Greek Cypriot side, the spokesman said, refuses to accept the Turkish Cypriots as politically equal partners on the island.

“Turkey expects [the Greek Cypriot side] to refrain from acting as though it were the sole owner of the island’s natural resources and to cease its hydrocarbon-related activities,” Muftuoglu said.

“It will be recalled in this context that in previous years, such activities have led to the failure of efforts aiming towards a comprehensive settlement. We also […] remind once again that Turkey will take all necessary measures to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the rights of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.”

Amid reunification talks, Turkish seismic research vessel Barbaros was dispatched to the Cypriot exclusive economic zone in October 2014, prompting Anastasiades to withdraw from the negotiations in protest, returning only after the boat retreated back to Turkey in April 2015.