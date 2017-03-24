Two parks, one festival

Over the weekend there is a very different festival for the whole family when the Cyherbia Botanical Park and the Golden Donkeys Farm will join forces for the first ever Herbs & Donkeys festival.

During the festival at the Golden Donkeys Farm in Skarinou from 10am until 6pm on both days, there will be lots of tasting of herbal teas going on and the chance to learn about their health benefits. You will also be able to taste herb infused wines, grape products and baked goods with herbs. Also, the educational vibe of the festival continues with information about the benefits of donkey milk – and you can also taste it. But tea and milk are not the only things you can taste, get familiar with and also buy at the festival, there will also be various stalls with local products and traditional health products.

Kids won’t want to leave the fun-packed weekend with a treasure hunt, storytelling, and a baking workshop with herbs.

There will also be music with Lefteris Moschovias, who will play music on unconventional instruments, such as carrots, pebbles and other natural and recycled objects.

The idea for this event was sparked when the two parks won an award for their green and sustainable cooperation last September. This joint win inspired them to carry on the collaboration by hosting this event together.

The entrance fee is €4 for adults and €2 for children over 5-years-old. Part of the proceeds with be donated to the Christina Apostolou Foundation.

