Our View: Moving in the right direction to resume talks despite Diko ire  

THE VITRIOLIC attack on Disy by Nicolas Papadopoulos yesterday morning regarding its bill that would revoke the Enosis referendum amendment was a clear indication that talks between the two sides are set to resume. By lunchtime Mustafa Akinci had signalled he would be happy to take part in “a meeting of a social nature,” a move that was welcomed by the acting government spokesman on behalf of President Anastasiades.

At this meeting, which is expected to take place sometime next week, the two leaders are expected to agree the resumption of the peace talks which had ground to a halt last month. After the meeting, the Disy bill would be forwarded to the House plenum for approval next Friday. It is understood that Disy, which has come under fierce attack from the rejectionist parties for its so-called capitulation, would like to see an agreement for the resumption of the talks between the leaders before a House vote on the bill that would be backed by Akel.

Everyone is treading carefully because there is a worrying lack of trust, not only between the two sides but also, it would appear between the presidential palace and Disy. The latter did not want to have the bill approved today, only for Anastasiades, subsequently, to fail to reach agreement with Akinci at their social meeting. For the rejectionist parties, this was irrelevant because for them the outrage was the drafting the bill and its approval by the House education committee.

Until a couple of weeks ago, Papadopoulos pretended that he was upset about the interruption of the talks and was urging Akinci to return to the negotiating table. Now he is doubly upset because Disy had satisfied the condition Akinci had set in order to return to the talks. Had he not heard that the end justifies the means? It was not even as if the means resorted to would have any consequence other than sparking a fuss among our rejectionists.

We could say that all is well that ends well, even if Papadopoulos and his fellow travellers would disagree, but nothing has ended yet and the decision to resume the talks has still not been taken. The hero of the rejectionists, Greece’s foreign minister Nikos Kotzias is due on the island to participate in Saturday’s Greek Independence Day celebrations. His many followers in Cyprus will be hoping he says something that would further delay the resumption of talks. With the hyper-sensitivity displayed by Akinci nothing could be ruled out.