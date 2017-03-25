Escaped convict remanded after capture

A 29-year-old Georgian man who was recaptured after he escaped from prison on Wednesday has been remanded in custody for eight days, police said on Saturday.

Irakli Guruli, escaped from the Central Prison on Wednesday afternoon and fled north where he was caught on Friday. Within hours he was back in prison now facing charges relating to his escape.

Guruli had succeeded getting away with another Georgian man, both doing time for burglaries, but the second man was caught almost immediately after prison guards fired warning shots.

It emerged later that the pair managed to escape after prison guards manning the facility’s control centre had set the alarm on silent, and so did not notice when it went off.

The escape sparked criticism against Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou with opposition Akel demanding his resignation.

Nicolaou remained unfazed brushing criticism aside.

“Unfortunately, some people haven’t learned from what happened in the past in the Central Prison so they should go back and check and compare with what is happening today,” he said on Saturday.

The minister said changes were made in relation with human rights and dignity.

“If recognising human rights and human dignity constitutes laxity as some claim, I would prefer to preserve the human rights and the dignity of all those in prison,” the minister said.