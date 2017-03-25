A mighty musical monologue

The oud – a lute-type musical instrument – is not a member of the string family that we often get to hear. Its natural, earthy sound can be heard tomorrow when musician Giannis Koutis will perform at the Windcraft Music Centre in Nicosia.

The musician will present a solo project with original compositions and well-known melodies from the music tradition of the East Mediterranean.

The oud, which will be the leading instrument and the star of the night, will be accompanied by the mellow sound of the classical fretless guitar and the dynamism of the human voice. The natural acoustic sound of the performance will occasionally be transformed with the use of the repetition technique of loops, which creates special soundscapes and emotions.

Koutis will present a musical monologue with several interchangeable sound colours, which share a common denominator – the powerful essence of the melody.

Giannis Koutis Solo Concert

Performance with the oud. March 26. Windcraft Music Centre, 27 Xanthis Xenierou, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5. Tel: 22-377748