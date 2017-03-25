It would have been nice if we could but, unfortunately, we can’t

OVER the past few months, I have been trying very hard to get the rejectionist parties to spell out their overriding goals and the strategies they follow for attaining their goals. Despite my efforts, I wasn’t able to go very far. In view of these difficulties, I have decided to set out what I perceive to be their goals and objectives, hoping that my perception would not be substantially different from reality.

Their stated foremost goal is to ensure that President Anastasiades – assuming he will be amongst the presidential candidates – is not re-elected for another term.

To a greater or lesser extent, all the rejectionist parties admit that he has not done badly in managing the economy of Cyprus, which was at the verge of the abyss at the time he found himself in the driver’s seat.

In fact, some of them would go as far as to admit that a lot of ground has been covered, in a relatively short time. What the rejectionist parties consider as Anastasiades’ big failure is his handling of the Cyprus problem. They claim that, having employed a completely wrong strategy and having been too generous and kind towards Turkey, he has managed to lead the process to a blind alley.

Thus, the second goal the rejectionist parties unanimously agree on is the need to adopt a new strategy on the Cyprus problem, which Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos recently outlined as “being tough” and “causing pain”, thus forcing Turkey to yield. Papadopoulos suggested that the “desirable level of pain” could be caused by (a) blocking Turkey’s accession to the EU and (b) getting the EU to impose economic sanctions on Turkey.

The cornerstone of the strategy proposed by the rejectionist parties exposes their political naivety. There is very little doubt that such a strategy is certain to fail for the following simple reasons: Any seasoned political observer would tell you that the prospect of Turkey being admitted to the EU as a full member in the foreseeable future, is simply zero.

If not all, certainly the vast majority of the existing members of the EU are totally against the idea. The politicians in Turkey are not fools; they know that there is no chance of their country attaining such a goal; all they can hope for is some sort of “a special relationship” – which can be easily reached by expanding the “special relationship” that is already in existence. It follows that all Cyprus can expect by appearing as the leader of the chorus against Turkey is the wrath of the Turks and the treatment normally afforded to “the scapegoat”.

Given the flirting of Turkey towards Russia, the role of the country in the maintenance of the regional equilibria and its contribution in controlling the refugee flows into Europe, it is, again, political naivety to hope that Cyprus, and possibly Greece will be able to convince the remaining members of the Union to impose biting economic sanctions on Turkey. I genuinely wonder if the leaders of the rejectionist parties have ever sounded out their colleagues in the rest of Europe in private on these issues. I strongly urge them to do so.

