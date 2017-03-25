Paint captures lives still in motion

After celebrating its 40th birthday, Gloria Gallery in Nicosia will continue to promote new Cypriot artists and give them an outlet to show their work on Tuesday with the opening of the solo painting exhibition by Alexandros Grant Michaelides.

In this new collection, Michaelides concentrates on the theme of the current worldwide migration issue. The paintings focus specifically on the child migrant and seek to explore the notions of joy and hope that may still exist during the process of moving and after the fact.

The emotion of sadness is evident through the children’s facial expressions but the layered and colourful application of oil paint, aims to project a playfulness and sense of hope. This is in contrast to the assumption that all migrants’ futures are negatively predetermined and that any parallel positive emotions have ceased to exist.

Michaelides experiments with the notion of unpolished or incomplete paintings in this collection in order to give the viewer the sense of continuum and that one’s future should not be presumed.

Michaelides was born in Oxford and raised in Cyprus. He studied Fine Art first at Camberwell College of Arts from 2004 to 2005 and then at Middlesex University from 2005 until 2008. He obtained his Masters degree, with a specialisation in oil painting from Canterbury Christ Church University in 2012.

He currently lives in Nicosia, where he works as an artist and as an art teacher. He has participated in group exhibitions in Cyprus, the UK and Finland, and has held a number of solo exhibitions in Cyprus.

Painting Exhibition

Solo exhibition by Alexandros Grant Michaelides. Opens March 28 at 7.30pm until April 11. Gallery Gloria, 3 Zinonos Sozou Street, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10.30pm-12.45pm and 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30pm-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605