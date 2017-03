Α 43-year-old man was in serious condition in hospital after he was allegedly assaulted in the early morning hours of Saturday while in a field in Larnaca.

CID officers were called to Larnaca general hospital after the man was admitted at around 1am with two injuries to his chest and abdomen, caused by a sharp object.

The man told officers he was attacked by two men but was not in a position to provide more detail.

Doctors said the 43-year-old’s condition is serious but stable.