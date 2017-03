Paphos police have issued an arrest warrant for a 69-year-old British permanent resident after finding firearms at his home in Peyia.

Acting on a tip, on Friday afternoon CID officers searched the home of the man, currently in the UK, in the presence of his wife.

Officers found a small leather bag containing a loaded pistol and a silencer, a repeating sawed-off shotgun, and a crossbow.

Police seized the arms cache and issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.