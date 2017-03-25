Turkey should focus on solution to resolve energy dispute – spokesman

If Turkey cares about Turkish Cypriots it would do well to solve the Cyprus problem so that they too enjoy what they are entitled to, deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos said on Saturday.

He was commenting on Turkish warnings relating to the Republic’s search for natural gas, which Ankara is disputing and has been unsuccessfully trying to scupper since 2006.

The Turkish foreign ministry repeated its warning on Friday that it would take measures to protect its interests in the area, arguing that Turkish Cypriots also had rights.

“The president has repeatedly stated the intention and the ways with which Turkish Cypriots would also be secured as regards findings in the Cypriot EEZ (exclusive economic zone), provided the Cyprus problem is solved,” Papadopoulos said. “If Turkey cares about the Turkish Cypriots it would do well to agree at the negotiating table and solve the Cyprus problem so that Turkish Cypriots, who are also victims of the Turkish invasion, enjoy what they are entitled to.”

Papadopoulos said Friday’s comments was standard behavior for Turkey in terms of the Republic’s actions in the energy sector.

He said the Republic would continue to exercise its sovereign rights and “no third party can tell us how to exercise these rights.”

Asked about the possibility of an incident in June when exploration drills are scheduled to start, Papadopoulos said all measures were being taken to tackle any challenges.

Turkey’s latest outburst followed a meeting in New York between President Nicos Anastasiades and representatives of ExxonMobil, one of the energy companies that have taken part in the international tender invited by Cyprus.

Turkish foreign ministry spokesman, Huseyin Muftuoglu, said this demonstrated “yet again how the Greek Cypriot administration disregards the inalienable rights on natural resources of the Turkish Cypriot people, the co-owners of the island”.

“This attitude shows that the Greek Cypriot administration is still not able to grasp the win-win-based potential for economic cooperation that can ensure on the island and in the Eastern Mediterranean from a comprehensive settlement, towards which the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey have been expending intensive efforts,” Muftuoglu said.