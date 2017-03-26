More than 14,000 booked for traffic offences in March

March 26th, 2017

Between March 1 and 26 police booked 369 people for drunk driving out of 4,464 drivers who were checked, while almost 7,000 were caught speeding, and 6,675 for other traffic offences, they said on Sunday.

They also conducted 2,348 inspections in nightclubs, and booked 372 for offences related to the law on recreation centres, which usually means violations of the smoking ban.

More patrols were also carried out at bakeries, jewellery shops and eateries to prevent burglaries and robberies, they said.

