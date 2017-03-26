250 couples race in Thailand’s Running of the Brides

Some 250 couples in wedding dresses and suits raced through a Bangkok park on Saturday in the annual “Running of the Brides” to compete for $28,000 in wedding prizes.

Sirada Thamwanna, 29, said she was exhausted after winning the four kilometre (2.5 miles) foot race with her soon-to-be groom Sittichai Prasongsin, 27.

“Just now, I told the groom that I was going to give up, I can’t do it anymore,” Sirada said after crossing the finish line in a white wedding dress and black running shoes.

“He supported me and said that we only had a little more to go,” she added.

The free wedding package includes a gown for the bride and suit for the groom, wedding bands, a honeymoon on the Thai resort island of Phuket and a trip to the Maldives.

