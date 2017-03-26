Mini ‘time warp’ for Turkish Cypriots as clocks change

Sunday’s time change with clocks moving one hour ahead has caused major confusion in the north with computers and mobile devices automatically moving them an extra hour ahead, CNA reported.

When clocks went back last Autumn, Turkish Cypriots decided to stick with Turkey’s decision not to change the time, which put Cyprus in two different time zones over the past five months or so.

On Sunday, the two sides should be on the same page but according to CNA, mobile devices in the north added an hour at 3am when essentially their clocks should not have changed at all.

This caused major disruptions in the morning, the report said, citing Turkish Cypriot websites, which were providing help by linking to www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fullscreen.html