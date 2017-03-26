Carer arrested in connection with pensioner’s missing 18,000 euros

A woman was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stealing 18,000 euros from her employer, a British pensioner who lives in Oroklini.

She was remanded by the Larnaca court for five days on Sunday.

According to police the son of the 88-year-old British resident filed a complaint to Larnaca police saying the money was taken from his father’s bank account in varying sums between July 2016 and January 2017.

According to Larnaca Press, the court heard that the man’s son, who lives in Paphos set up surveillance, which allegedly captures the woman on camera, removing money twice from the pensioner’s wallet This was in addition to cash allegedly going missing from his bank account.

The woman’s defence lawyer told the court she had taken the money with permission from the elderly man.

The court granted the remand in order for police to look into the allegation relating to the bank account.