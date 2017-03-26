Fire damages abandoned Limassol building

A fire broke out at an abandoned premises in the centre of Limassol on Sunday afternoon, reports said.

The building on Themis Street is opposite the Limassol municipality. Two fire vehicles went to the scene to put out the fire, which broke out around 3pm.

An eyewitness told the Cyprus Mail that at first a police officer tried to control the fire with an extinguisher and was, afterwards, helped by some local men until the firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control quickly and no one was injured.