Police investigating attempted rape of Famagusta woman

Police are investigating a complaint by a woman from Famagusta that a man tried to rape her in her car outside the home of friends on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old woman said she arrived at the house around 11.15pm.

She parked her car on the road opposite and was trying to take something from the back seat when she said a man came up behind her and pushed her into the car.

Then he tried to rape her but she managed to fight him off and screamed for help. The attacker then fled, police said.

The woman was taken by her friends to the A&E at Famagusta General Hospital where she was kept in for treatment after sustaining a number of injuries, mainly to her face.

The offender is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, around 1.75 metres with black curly hair.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the immediate area of the attack.