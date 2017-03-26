Turkish President Erdogan has managed to get most EU nations and EU citizens off side with personal attacks and conspiracy theories. The EU and most EU citizens are now more than ever convinced that Turkey will never join the EU thanks to Erdogan.

In an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, Bruno Kahl, the chief of Germany’s foreign intelligence service, the BND, said on March 18 that the Turkish government had failed to convince them that the U.S.-based Islamist cleric Fethullah Gülen was behind the coup attempt of July 15, 2016.

Erdogan is continuing his verbal tirades on a daily basis. It is evidently clear that Erdogan is irrational and mentally unstable. He is also highly unpredictable.

The question is what he is going to do with the Cyprus talks after the April referendum assuming he wins. There has been talk that if he wins he will annex the ‘TRNC’ as the 82nd province of Turkey.

In November 2016 Turkish journalist and senior advisor to Erdogan, Yigit Bulut, had suggested that Turkey annexes the Turkish-occupied north of Cyprus. According to Mr Bulut Turkish citizens would need a visa to visit the Turkish-occupied north in case of a deal for the island. To quote Bulut “Under these circumstances do we hand over Cyprus to the EU and then plead for Schengen validation? This is an assassination,” Mr Bulut also stated we provide water and electricity to the North.

Turkish Cypriots have more to gain in a united Cyprus with EU passports and the freedom to work in the EU. Of course the Turkish nationalists/islamists take a different view. At the end of day it will be Erdogan’s decision which way the ‘TRNC’ will go.

GK Georgiou

Australia