Electronic information systems installed at Limassol sculpture park

A total of ten electronic signs have been installed in the Limassol promenade sculpture park with the aim of providing background information about the sculptures to visitors.

The municipality installed the electronic information system consisting of the signs due to public demand. Each panel is divided into two sections, the left showing visuals by photographer Vassos Stylianou and the right texts on the conceptual thinking behind each work in Greek and English by the Head of the Cultural Services of the Limassol municipality Nadia Anaxagorou.

The signs also include digital information accessible to mobile phone users via web communication software.

“The system offers to the thousands of visitors, local and foreign a further enjoyment of the works, while introducing the use of an innovative intelligent communication programme and therefore the unique experience of an interactive tour,” the municipality announced.

The municipality notes that the Limassol sculpture park is one of the most important cultural infrastructure of the city which was the result of three successive sculpture symposia held in the summers of 1999, 2000 and 2001.

During the three symposia artists from Greece and Cyprus worked on the sculptures in the city and produced seventeen sculptures made of local stone, metal, stainless steel, reinforced concrete, and marble, which, the municipality states, “give the coastal embankment a great aesthetic personality, making the artwork familiar and recognisable to a stream of people who rarely visit museums or galleries.”

Among the artists featured are Manolis Tsombanakis, Vassilis Vassili, Costas Dikefalos, Yiorgos Tsaras, Yiorgos Houliaras and Kyriakos Rokos from Greece. Famous Cypriot artists Maria Kyprianou, Kyriakos Kallis, Helene Black and Nikos Kouroussis also took part as did Saadia Bahat from Israel and German and Egyptian artists such as Victor Bonato and Ahmet El-Stoahy.

The electronic sign project will be inaugurated at the Limassol beach front area of the Red Café on April 3 at 12.30pm.