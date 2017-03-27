Fundraiser launched for family whose house was gutted by fire

The Phini community council on Monday called on the public to financially support a family of five whose house was destroyed by a fire in February.

The fundraiser by the Phini community leader and volunteers asks people to give €5 each which will be given to the family of Christos and Sofronia Christou to repair the damage caused to their home on February 11 this year.

The fire caused by a faulty fireplace was extinguished after two hours but by that time it had caused extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

For more information on how to help contact e-mail helpchristoufamily@phinivillage.com or info@phinivillage.com or call 25-421545.

Photos of the damage

http://www.phinivillage.com/cgibin/hweb?-A=12281&-V=news

http://www.phinivillage.com/upload/20170321_HELPCHRISTOUFAMILY_PESSKIT.zip