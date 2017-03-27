Give your short film wings

The 12th International Short Film Festival of Cyprus (ISFFC) is set for October, but before a schedule of short films to be shown can be drawn up, the Ministry of Education and the Rialto theatre are asking for film makers to submit their work for consideration.

The aim of the festival is to promote cinematographic art by presenting a diverse programme of short films from around the globe, as well as to showcase the work of talented filmmakers who successfully use creative cinematic language forms and effectively tell a story in a short film.

The open call asks for short films – not exceeding 25 minutes – in the genre of fiction, documentary, experimental or animation, or which are part of a student project – to be submitted by June 1.

Cypriot films can compete in both the International and the National sections and Cypriot directors who live and work on the island or abroad are also welcome to submit their work – just as long as the films have never been screened here before.

Open Call

Open call for short films for the International Short Film Festival of Cyprus. Until June 1. Submit via www.isffc.com.cy/. Tel: 25-343902