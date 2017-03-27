Kotzias and Anastasiades discuss how to move talks forward (Update 1)

Greek Foreign Minister Nicos Kotzias is set to have meetings with the political leadership on Monday.

At 10am he was received at the presidential palace by President Nicos Anastasiades.

After the meeting, which lasted about an hour, Kotzias told reporters that “meetings with the president are always productive, creative and friendly”.

“We discussed the international situation, the meetings that we had in the US with the leadership, and the continuation of negotiations and how to move forward,” Kotzias said.

After that visit the Greek minister was meeting his counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides at the foreign ministry. He was also due to see House Speaker Dimitris Syllouris at noon and talk with party leaders later in the day.

Kotzias arrived in Cyprus on Friday afternoon and represented the Greek Government at the annual student parade to mark the Greek Independence Day on Saturday, March 25.

On Tuesday, the Greek minister will address an event of the Makarios III Foundation following an invitation by Archbishop Chrysostomos II.

He departs from Cyprus on Wednesday.