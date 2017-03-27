Increase in hotel occupancy in north

Hotel occupancy in northern Cyprus increased by 28 per cent and the number of overnight stays rose by 44 per cent on a yearly basis in January and February 2017, daily Kibris reported on Monday.

The report said there was a substantial rise in the number of tourists coming from Turkey in the first two months of 2017, “a result of the overseas efforts of the ministry (of tourism)”.

The number of foreign tourists staying in hotels increased by 51.8 per cent while the number of Turkish tourists increased by 18.3 per cent.

According to statistics published by the authorities in the north, 32,259 foreign tourists stayed a total of 182,024 nights, a 123 per cent increase compared with last year.

On the other hand, 87,141 Turkish tourists visited the north in the first two months of 2017, staying a total of 232,486 nights, a 14.9 per cent annual rise.

While the average overnight stay of a foreign tourist was 5.65 nights, the average overnight stay of a Turkish tourist was 2.67 nights.

Hotel occupancy was highest in Famagusta, 65.4 per cent, while occupancy in Nicosia was 36.5 and 36.4 in Kyrenia.

It was followed by Trikomo (İskele) with 26.3, Lefka, 6.8 and Morphou (Güzelyurt) 3.1 per cent.

Occupancy of casino resorts in the first two months of 2017 was 39.5 per cent and the occupancy in hotels without casinos was 28.7 per cent.

The number of locals staying in hotels dropped by 18.9 per cent as did overnight stay – 11.2 per cent. Average of overnight stays of locals was 2.1 in the first two months of 2017.