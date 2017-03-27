Leaders to meet for dinner on April 2, Eide returns mid-week Updated)

UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide, will host a dinner for the two leaders President Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akıncı, on Sunday April 2, the UN announced on Monday.

The dinner will be held at the Ledra Palace Hotel within the UN buffer zone in Nicosia, a brief statement said.

The UN has been trying to re-start stalled negotiations for several weeks.

A round of consultations are to take place before Sunday’s dinner as Eide is expected to return to the island mid-week, CNA said.

Eide, who will host the dinner has already been in touch with both leaders and discussed with them “new ways of moving forward,” according to diplomatic sources.

Also in Cyprus this week will be Jonathan Allen, Acting Director General, Defence and Intelligence at the UK Foreign Office, who led the British delegation to the Geneva talks.

Allen will have separate meetings with the government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides and Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis.

The meetings are scheduled for Thursday. The British diplomat is also expected to have meetings in the north. The same sources described Allen’s visit as routine.

Anastasiades will be in Malta on March 29-30.

Efforts to rekindle the stalled talks, the sources said are more focused on future prospects and ways of achieving progress, than the actual resumption of meetings between the leaders of the two communities. Concerns relate to overcoming the current impasse and more importantly to reaching those convergences that would allow the talks to make headway, they add.

Ankara’s demand on the implementation of the four fundamental freedoms, which diplomatic sources describe as “groundless” and not feasible, as well as other positions the Turkish Cypriot side puts forward, are not conducive to moving the peace process forward.

The Turkish Cypriot side insists on the continuation of Turkey’s guarantees, on maintaining Turkish troops on the island even after a settlement, on joint decisions by the two sides on matters relating to governance and the proper functioning of the state, in addition to the fact that the Turkish Cypriot perception of political equality does not correspond to the definition outlined in UN resolutions, ie effective participation in government institutions and not numerical equality.

According to Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusogly, Turkey knows what it wants and what it does not want. In a public speech in Washington, last week, he claimed that the reason the Cyprus peace talks were interrupted was because the Greek Cypriot side “ignored our positive steps” and added “that is why there is a pause in the talks.”

The talks were interrupted in mid February by the Turkish Cypriot side, which demands that a decision passed by the Cypriot Parliament relating to a 1950 referendum on union with Greece is revoked, claiming this indicates a shift in the Greek Cypriot side`s goal for a federal solution. The amendment provides that there will be a very brief reference once a year to the referendum at schools.

Anastasiades has described the House decision as wrong and called Akinci, who walked out of the talks, to return to the negotiating table to discuss pending issues with a view to reach a mutually acceptable agreement to reunite the country.