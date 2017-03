A 29-year-old Nicosia man was killed on Monday after he apparently lost control of his dirt bike.

The accident happened at around 12pm on a road near the GSP stadium in the outskirts of Nicosia.

Police were still investigating the circumstances of the crash but it appeared that the 29-year-old from Strovolos had lost control of his motorcycle and fell.

Police said a helmet was found at the scene but could not say whether the man was wearing it when he crashed.