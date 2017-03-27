Music as if from the heavens

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, along with three soloists, will perform The Heavenly Life under the baton of Konstantinos Diminakis on Thursday in Limassol and in Nicosia on Friday.

The orchestra, with soloists Gareth Griffiths on trumpet, Gergana Georgieva on piano and soprano Elli Koutsouli, will begin the concerts with an ethereal piece entitled Fairies by Cypriot composer Andreas Keliris. The musical atmosphere will then move onto to Shostakovich’s Concerto in C minor for piano, trumpet, and string orchestra, completed in 1933 and, essentially, an experimentation by the composer with a neo-baroque combination of instruments. Despite the title, the role of the trumpet is, for the most part, confined to sardonic interjections, even though it does assume relatively equal importance during the conclusion of the last movement.

The last piece will be Mahler’s Symphony no. 4, written in 1899–1900. The piece incorporates the composer’s 1892 song Das Himmlische Leben (The Heavenly Life), in which a child describes its vision of Heaven with some dark overtones, stating that the heavenly feast of which the song speaks takes place at the expense of animals, including a sacrificed lamb.

These concerts follow a religious theme of sacrifice and life in heaven, as Easter is only two weeks away.

For those coming from Paphos, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation has organised – and will cover the cost of – a bus to take concertgoers to the Rialto theatre in Limassol for the Thursday performance.

The bus will depart from the Markideion Theatre at 6.45pm and will return to the same location after the concert. Reservations should be made until Tuesday by sending an email to Andrew Oliver at andrewoliver9@yahoo.com.

The Heavenly Life

Performance by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. March 30. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 77-777745

March 31. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 22-410181