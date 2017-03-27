Play that accordion right

It isn’t every day you get to see a talented female singer belting out songs while playing the accordion, but this week we get two such days when Mirela Pachou will come over from Athens to show us what she’s got.

Pachou, originally from Rhodes, completed her studies in law at the National University of Athens in 2010. She also wants to study law further at PhD level but law – as you can guess – is not the only subject that interests her. She also has a degree in piano studies from the Rhodes Municipal Conservatory.

As a musician and singer, Pachou has worked with a number of Greek composers and singers, and has also participated on their albums. These include Miltiades Pashalidis, Lavrentis Macheritasas, Dionysis Savvopoulos and Sakis Voulas.

The accordion player has performed as a soloist during a Lavrentis Macheritsas concert tour lately, during a concert dedicated to Dionysis Savvopoulos and also during the concert under the name 12 Heures Pour La Grece (12 Hours for Greece) in Brussels.

Pachou will be accompanied on stage by Dimitris Sigogiannis on electric guitar and Dimitris Moutafis on electric bass.

Mirela Pachou

Live performance by the singer and accordion soloist. March 31. Vinylio Wine Etc, 33 Ankara Street, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 96-810119

April 1. Exandas Music Stage, 11 Themistokli Petridi Street, Nicosia. 11pm. €15/10. Tel: 97-770787