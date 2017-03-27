Police start campaign against Easter fires, firecrackers

March 27th, 2017

Police launched a campaign against firecrackers and the illegal lighting of Easter fires in the early morning hours on Monday.

During the campaign, aimed primarily at teenagers, police officers caught eight young people who lit fires, threw firecrackers and were causing a nuisance.

Several youngsters who had been reported for offences were also searched.

Police announced campaigns will continue to stamp our crime in order to uphold the safety of the public and to ensure residents feel safe.

In a separate operation on Sunday morning a 27-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia after firecrackers were found in his possession.

He was detained to facilitate further investigations after police found ten factory-made firecrackers in his car.

