President opens Cyprus’ first Russian-style church

President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday inaugurated the first church on the island constructed in the Russian style.

The church, located in the village of Episkopio, in the Nicosia district, was built by Russian businessman Viatislav Zaragov.

In his speech, Anastasides said the church, dedicated to Saint Andrew, aspired to serve the spiritual needs of Russian Orthodox people living on the island.

The president thanked the businessman for choosing to stay in Cyprus despite the difficulties, “supporting our economy when it needed it the most”.

“Undoubtedly, the highlight of his contribution to our country, and our Russian friends who chose to live in Cyprus, is the construction of this church.”