Uefa flags more suspicious betting on football matches

European football governing body Uefa has sent the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) another report of suspicious betting activity relating to a top-flight fixture.

The dossier has been conveyed to the CFA’s judge, according to daily Politis. It relates to a game taking place in early March, where Doxa beat AEZ 4-0.

In its report, Uefa said there had been a great deal of betting on AEZ losing the game by at least a three-goal margin.

The Uefa report features a detailed analysis of betting activity prior to and during the match, using its fraud detection system (BFDS).

In close cooperation with the international company Sportradar, the Uefa betting fraud detection system highlights irregular betting movements both pre-match and in-game (live) in all the core betting markets from all major European and Asian bookmakers.

The report focused in particular on the odds offered by Maltese bookmakers stoiximan.gr. Three days before the game, the odds on Doxa winning were 1.53, but as kickoff drew closer they dropped to 1.13.

The 1.13 odds gave Doxa an 88 per cent chance of winning – considered highly irregular. According to BFDS, normally the odds for a Doxa win should have been 2.06.

This, the report said, indicated prior knowledge of the outcome.

The suspicious betting activity is said to have begun among Cyprus-based punters.

The odds on three or more goals being scored were likewise suspicious. For ‘over 2.5 goals’ the odds were 2.08, but dropped sharply to 1.26 just hours before the match.

Despite vowing to crack down on match fixing, local authorities have continued receiving a stream of ‘red notices’ from Uefa.

The government recently drafted and submitted to parliament a bill designed to criminalise manipulation of sports events, including match fixing.

Discussion of the legislation at House committee is expected to start soon.

Under the bill anyone who attempts to manipulate a sporting event directly or indirectly is guilty of an offence and is liable to up to seven years’ imprisonment and/ or a fine up to €200,000.

On paper, the legislation also provides incentives to whistleblowers and promises to shield their identity.