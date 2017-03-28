ACT’s new play is subtle, intense and thought provoking

It’s not quite comedy, it’s not quite drama, it’s not quite tragedy. It is, says director John Williamson, a mixture of the three: intense, subtle and thought-provoking…

The latest in a long line-up of productions from the Anglo-Cypriot Theatre, The God of Carnage is an amalgam of theatrical genres, extremely rich in nuance. “There are comedic elements but they’re very subtle, it’s not laugh out loud,” explains John. “On the other hand there are bits that are tragic, in that the people we see are not who they present themselves as.”

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, writer Yasmina Reza’s dark satire on modern manners and hypocrisy (translated by Christopher Hampton) is playing at the Satiriko Theatre on April 6, 7 and 8. And if, says John, it were on in the West End, it would be a sell-out…

This is no idle claim – John himself is a professional actor and director who has been involved in theatre since he was seven, appearing on stage (taking the lead in three West End plays) and screen (most famously as the gallant Captain Brooks in the BBC’s Tenko) – and has an incredible understanding of what makes an audience tick. “It’s a really complex play; that subtlety of the characters and how they break down. It’s about the façade that people present to do with their relationships, the veneer of civilisation and the pretensions we all have to be adults. But scratch the surface and we’re all just children.”

The plot involves two sets of parents (Alain and Annette Reille, played by David Demetriou and Nadine Tsielepis; Michel and Véronique Houllié, played by Paul Stewart and Jill MacDonald) who meet to discuss a playground incident in which one couple’s son has injured the other’s. And the evolving relationships, says John, are glorious to watch. “There are so many layers to the play, so many facets to each character and the relationships between them, so many subtleties of language…

“The first part of the play is the two couples being very civilised; it’s about how the couples get on. There are moments of anger at certain wording, moments of slight disagreement, but it’s mostly urbane, adult.” But as the encounter becomes increasingly rancorous, the characters’ mutual dislike and distrust degenerates into messy, acidic, blackly comic exchanges which expose the savagery and intolerance bubbling underneath their superficial respectability. “You get to see the distinctions of character and the subtle inter-relationships; we begin to see the characters’ insecurities and issues. And in the end there’s just a sort of desolation to it, both physically and on set… It’s very difficult to describe, but when you watch the end you just think, ‘My goodness! Everything they’ve held dear has gone, collapsed!’”

While John admits the play has been driving him mad with its intricate layering and subtlety – “there are so many layers that you worry, as a director, that you’re missing something” – he feels it may be one of the best things he’s ever directed. “It’s one of the best ensemble pieces I’ve ever come across and I can say, hand on heart, if this was in the West End we’d sell out. At first you think it’s straight-forward: just two couples trying to sort out a bit of bullying. But then it slowly disintegrates. The characters start to behave like children, the arguments are very childlike. And I think the message is that we’re all just children at heart, no matter how much we pretend to be adults.

“I do feel it will make audiences examine their own characters and possibly, on a very subtle level, how they are parenting,” John suggests. “And ultimately I hope it just makes people think. It’s a complex play, very intense but very worthwhile, and the cast bring out the best in it. We are,” he adds, “very lucky with Act in that we have very, very good performers on an amateur level and also an excellent pool of professionals. And it makes for a play that’s simply glorious.”

With proceeds – as always, with Act productions – going to local charities, this is one play that’s going to do both audiences and community a world of good. “The God of Carnage describes the worst day in these couples’ lives,” John concludes. “But there’s a lot to be learnt from it. We’re all just children at heart. We never really leave the playground, do we?”

The God of Carnage

Act presents the play written by Yasmina Reza and directed by John Williamson, at the Satiriko Theatre on April 6, 7 and 8. Tickets €12. Tel: 99 168638, ticketsforact@gmail.com or visit www.act.org.cy The play contains strong language and is not suitable for children