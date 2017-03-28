Anastasiades heads for Malta

President Nicos Anastasiades leaves on Wednesday for Valletta, Malta, where he will participate in the Congress of the European People’s Party (EPP) and later on in the EU Summit of heads of state or government who come from the EPP that will take place on March 29-30.

In the afternoon of 29 March and in the morning of March 30 Anastasiades will participate in the proceedings of the EPP Congress during which he will address delegates.

On March 30 Anastasiades will attend a working lunch with the EU heads of state and government of the EU member states that come from the EPP.

The president will also hold bilateral meetings with other EU heads of state or government on the sidelines of the EPP congress.

He will be accompanied in Malta by the Deputy government spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos.

Anastsiades will be back in Cyprus to attend a dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Sunday night as part of efforts to restart the Cyprus talks.