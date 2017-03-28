Headmaster suspended after claims he urinated in front of kids

A headmaster who allegedly pulled down his trousers and urinated in front of primary school students has been suspended while a probe is underway into the reported incident, an education ministry official said on Tuesday.

The teacher was reported by the rural school’s parents’ association some two weeks ago, which said he had taken a group of seven sixth-graders outside the school grounds to a church to clean the area, where he reportedly asked the children to pick up wild asparagus for him. At some point he had also taken down his pants and urinated in front of them.

According to daily Politis, which published the letter the parents sent to the education ministry, the pupils were exposed to the teacher’s naked bottom and genitals. Following this, one of the students the report said, left and walked unescorted back to the school, a long distance from the church.

“The headmaster was removed from the school as soon as the report was filed,” the head of the education ministry’s primary education department, Christos Hadjiathanasiou told the Cyprus Mail.

The ministry, he said, has launched a probe into the reported incident and added that the issue was being handled with “due seriousness”. Hadjiatahanasiou said that the education ministry was taking all necessary measures.

According to the daily, when confronted by parents as to the incident, the teacher had initially denied urinating in front of the pupils and had said that his trousers were too big and were falling off. He also allegedly tried to convince the pupils that witnessed this, that he had done nothing wrong. A few days later, however, he reportedly admitted to parents to his act and had said that he has health problems and that he could not control his bladder.

He reportedly told parents that he urinates in public spaces often, even while walking his dog.

This is not the first such irresponsible action by the teacher, according to the daily.

On another occasion, he reportedly took first-graders during music class to a nearby church but walked at the front leaving the children behind to cross the street by themselves.

But the teacher was also allegedly notorious for taking pupils to nearby fields to clean the area and asking them to collect wild asparagus for him, which is considered a great delicacy among locals. “A few times, he had taken pupils to neighbouring fields for cleaning without protective gear of course or having knowledge of health problems such as allergies,” the letter said.

It added that on one occasion he had taken fourth-graders – during art class – out to the fields to collect wild asparagus, and on another occasion, he had first-graders – during music class – pick up weeds.

Parents also said that the headmaster was not effective when called to address bullying incidents at the school, and that it was not uncommon for him to show up for work in dirty clothes.

They demanded his removal, not only from their school, but from the education system in general for the physical and psychological safety of children.