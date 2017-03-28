An iconic play on screen

After the Nicosia crowd had the chance to see a screening of Amadeus by Peter Shaffer from the National Theatre last week, Limassol will have its chance tomorrow.

Shaffer’s play gives a highly-fictionalised account of the lives of the composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. First performed in 1979 and inspired by the short 1830 play by Alexander Pushkin called Mozart and Salieri, the play begins when Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna (the music capital of the world) determined to make his presence known. Court composer Salieri is very jealous of Mozart’s genius and goes to war with the musician, a war which will try his very bond with music and with God.

If you are not able to attend this screening but are intrigued by the story, you can always watch the Academy award-wining film of the same name.

Screening of the performance from the National Theatre. March 29. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/7. With Greek and English subtitles. Tel: 77-777745