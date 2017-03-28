Kanye West silenced speculation he is joining ‘American Idol’

The 39-year-old rapper has been at the forefront of rumours claiming he will be joining the revamped reboot of the popular American talent contest, however, the musician has revealed there has been “no conversation” about him helming the programme or appearing as a judge.

Speaking about the venture, a source close to the ‘Famous’ hitmaker told TMZ: “There is no conversation with Kanye West to join ‘American Idol’ or any other show for that matter.”

This news comes after the broadcasting company NBC revealed Kanye was the one person at the “very top of the wish list” to appear on the show.

Speaking previously, a separate insider said: “Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell.

“Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell.”

Although Kanye – who has three-year-old daughter North and 15-month-old son Saint with his wife Kim Kardashian West – will reportedly not feature on the competition’s critiquing panel, Ryan Seacrest is desperate to make a comeback and regain his position presenting the channel, which he had done for 14 years before it came to an end in 2016.

Speaking about the 42-year-old presenter – who is a producer on Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West’s ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ – the source said: “Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it.

“If Ryan hosting can help get them Kanye, that’s a happy result for NBC.”

Meanwhile, Ryan has always hoped the show would “resurface” in the future.

Speaking previously, he said: “I just don’t see a world where ‘Idol’ doesn’t resurface.

“We look at formats. We try to create shows. It’s hard to believe that franchise doesn’t resurface in some capacity, in some form, soon.”