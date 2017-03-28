A musical classical duo

Just before heading off to Russia to show off their musical talents, the piano duo Elina Linchevskaya and Zbynek Maruska will perform for the Paphos audience at Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre.

Linchevskaya from Russia and Maruska from Czech Republic studied at the Prague Musical Academy, the Russian Academy of Music and the Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow. During their studies, both pianists were able to develop the skill to perform as soloists as well as part of orchestras – such as the Prague Symphony Orchestra and the Plzenska Filharmonie – and musical ensembles, such as the Prague Mozart Quintet.

The common aspects of their artistic careers as well as their character traits, have made their close friendship and musical cooperation a success. Together the musicians aim to demonstrate the completeness in expression and fullness of sound of the pianoforte, as well as offering music lovers an enjoyable and worthy musical presentation.

Linchevskaya and Maruska, who will perform pieces by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johanne Brahms, Pyotr Ilyrich Tchaikovsky and Antonin Dvorak on Friday, also pass on their musical knowledge to a new generation by being teachers.

A Piano Duo Concert

With Elina Linchevskaya and Zbynek Maruska. March 31. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420