Plenty more to look forward to at Pafos2017

Since the start of the year Paphos has been at the centre of Europe’s culture with it taking on the mantle of European Cultural Capital. As the event gets into the swing of things and better weather and more visitors are set to boost upcoming productions, Pafos2017 has released a list of the top 10 calendar dates we can look forward to.

“Well-known artists from the international and domestic music and theatre scene meet in exceptional performances,” organisers say of the performances, all ticketed, that will make the event’s name. But what are they?

Lysistrata

This international production is a unique version of Aristophanes’ comedy, including actors from countries experiencing all sorts of conflicts. The collaboration encompasses young actors from Cyprus, Brazil and Nigeria. A four-member ensemble from Germany, directed by Brian Michaels, will perform the music. This will be the first time the venue will be lit up for a performance and is staged with the support of the Folkwang University of Germany.

When: May 12 & 13

Where: The House of Aion Archaeological Site

How much: €10

One Touch of Venus and More

An evening dedicated to the passion of love and life, with the renowned singer Ute Lemper presenting ballads and songs with orchestral parts from the works The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny and The Threepenny Opera by Kurt Weil and Bertolt Brecht. She will be accompanied by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra conducted by Yiorgos Kountouris.

When: May 20

Where: at Paphos Castle Square

How much: €20, €30

Trojan Women

An international production starring actors from divided cities in Cyprus, Bosnia and Palestine. The lament of the women of Troy, after its defeat and destruction, remains a contemporary issue reflecting tragedies of Nicosia, Mostar and Jerusalem. The production is directed by Theodoros Terzopoulos, and includes well known actress Despina Bebedelli as Hecuba. Music composed by Panayiotis Velianitis. The production is staged with the co-operation of the Attis Theatre.

When: July 7 & 8

Where: Paphos Ancient Odeon

How much: €20, €15 (students, unemployed, pensioners)

Luz Casal

The Travelling Stage hosts the warm and soulful voice of Spanish singer, Luz Casal, which will see the Iberian Diva present a musical journey into the world of senses, along with an orchestra of great soloists, presenting favourite melodies of bolero, tango and flamenco.

When: July 29

Where: Paphos Castle Square

How much: €20, €30

Second Life

A concert by Eleftheria Arvanitaki as part of the Moons and Stars open air events. A unique performance of poetry set to music.

When: August 4

Where: Petra tou Romiou

How much: €20, €25

Weddings and Funerals by Goran Bregovic

The sounds of Bregovic’s orchestra are strongly influenced by Balkan tradition. Brass instruments, traditional Bulgarian polyphonies, electric guitar, traditional percussions, string instruments, as well as the influences from Orthodox and Roman Catholic hymns and Muslim prayers will all intertwine.

When: August 5

Where: Petra tou Romiou

How much: €20, €30

Marguerite Yourcenar – CP Cavafy

British actress Charlotte Rampling, Greek-French actor Polydoros Vogiatzis and guitarist Varvara Gyra present on stage the literary encounter of Constantine Cavafy and Marguerite Yourcenar, edited by Jean-Claude Feugnet. The texts of Yourcenar – one of the leading literary figures of 20th century France – highlight Cavafy’s work, emphasising love and death, loneliness and politics.

When: August 11

Where: Paphos Ancient Odeon

How much: €20, €15

From Odyssey to CP Cavafy

The following evening Thodoris Economou approaches the poetry of Cavafy with his music, to shed light on man’s passions and faults. The music navigates the myth of Odysseus, and Cavafy’s Ithaca and is accompanied by recitations of the actor Giorgos Kimoulis.

When: August 12

Where: Paphos Ancient Odeon

How much: €20, concessions €15

Cassandra

Cassandra will be staged by the Comédie de Genève, in a production originally presented at the Grand Opéra d’Avignon. Based on Christa Wolf’s work, the opera presents the last hour before Cassandra, defeated by gods and people, falls into the hands of the Achaeans and is directed by Hervé Loichemol and the composer is Michael Jarrell. The production includes Fanny Ardant, one of the greatest actresses of French theatre, with the participation of the Commandaria Orchestra under the direction of Francis Guy. Conductor: Jean Deroyer.

When: September 16

Where: Paphos Castle Square

How much: €20, €30

Alkinoos Ioannides-Karine Polwart

The Open Air Factory welcomes local musician Alkinoos Ioannides and Κarine Polwart from Scotland in a performance that bridges Cypriot, Greek and Celtic sounds. The Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will also participate in this performance, in the spirit of the motto of the European Capital of Culture – Pafos2017 Linking Continents, Bridging Cultures.

When: September 22

Where: Paphos Castle Square

How much: €20, concession €15

For further info and tickets: www.pafos2017.eu, Tel: 26 932017