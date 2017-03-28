Police investigating Nicosia car bomb

March 28th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police investigating Nicosia car bomb

Police on Tuesday were investigating a car bomb that exploded in the early morning hours in the Nicosia suburb of Engomi.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the improvised device went off at 3am destroying the front end of the vehicle, which belongs to a company and was used by a 45-year-old.

Reports said the car belonged to online game developer and publisher Wargaming.Net and it was being driven by an employee who used to be the chairman of the Apoel fan club`.

CID officers were trying to determine whether the bomb was meant for the man of the company.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information