Police investigating Nicosia car bomb

Police on Tuesday were investigating a car bomb that exploded in the early morning hours in the Nicosia suburb of Engomi.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said the improvised device went off at 3am destroying the front end of the vehicle, which belongs to a company and was used by a 45-year-old.

Reports said the car belonged to online game developer and publisher Wargaming.Net and it was being driven by an employee who used to be the chairman of the Apoel fan club`.

CID officers were trying to determine whether the bomb was meant for the man of the company.