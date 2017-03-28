Police seize drugs, weapons, arrest three

March 28th, 2017

Police seized 11 kilos of cannabis and an assault rifle and arrested three men on Monday during an operation at the public football stadium at Pano Polemidia.

Drug Squad chief Stelios Sergides said they arrested three men aged, 39, 31, and 29 during an operation that started early in the afternoon.

Inside a car and a container, police found 11 kilos of cannabis, one AK47 assault rifle, one kilo of methamphetamine, a quantity of ecstasy tablets, 30 grammes of cocaine, two detonators, some explosive, and 30 rounds of ammution.

The three men were expected to be brought before a court on Tuesday.

 

Information