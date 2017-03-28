Public warned not to ‘rescue’ baby birds

Conservation group BirdLife Cyprus urged the public on Tuesday to refrain from ‘rescuing’ baby birds this spring, potentially doing more harm than good.

BirdLife said with the onset of spring, it would not be long before nests filled with fluffy chicks, making it possible for some to look abandoned and helpless.

“It is hard to resist the urge to rescue, but often people intervene when in fact most chicks should be left alone,” the organisation said.

BirdLife urged people to think whether interfering would be the best thing to do and while small actions could make a big difference in conservation, “sometimes our eagerness to step in can be detrimental – especially when our judgment is clouded by the ‘cute factor’”.

“We may have the best of intentions, but taking a chick with you can be a bad thing; it is technically illegal, it is messing with nature, and can even make things worse for the chick.”

The organisation said people should first determine whether the chick is visibly injured and not just clumsy or unable to walk because it is young.

If the chick is bleeding, or has other visible trauma, the best thing to do is call the Game and Fauna Service, which has a Rehabilitation Centre for wild birds on 22 867786 and/or BirdLife Cyprus which is always available to give advice on 22 455072