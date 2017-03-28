Road deaths fall by 23 per cent

Road fatalities decreased by 23 per cent between 2010 and 2016, according to a report issued by the European Commission on road safety on Tuesday.

According to the report, Cyprus exceeds the EU average as regards the decrease of road fatalities, which is 19 per cent. Top of the list on improvements is Malta with 69 per cent fewer road fatalities over the last six years, followed by Portugal and Lithuania. Cyprus is sixth on the list.

According to the EC, road safety is a major societal issue. In 2011, it said, more than 30,000 people died on the roads of the European Union, which is “the equivalent of a medium town”.

The Commission has adopted an ambitious Road Safety Programme which aims to cut road deaths in Europe by 50 per cent by 2020.

According to 2016 statistics, there was a 2 per cent decrease in the number of deaths recorded in all EU countries, as 25,500 people died in 2016 on EU roads, 600 fewer than in 2015 and 6,000 fewer than in 2010. Last year over 135,000 people were seriously injured in road accidents.

According to the Commission, for every death on Europe’s roads there are an estimated four permanently disabling injuries such as damage to the brain or spinal cord, eight serious injuries and 50 minor injuries.